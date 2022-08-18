Realme 9i 5G launch in India today: How to watch the event live

This Realme smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i that comes with a starting price of ₹13,499. Realme 9i comes equipped with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display and is powered by a Qulacomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This smartphone features a 50 MP triple camera paired with a 16 MP selfie camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes in Blue and Black colour variants.