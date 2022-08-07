Realme 9i 5G to be launched in India soon: Details on launch, specs

As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design. The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock.
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it will launch its Realme 9i 5G in India on August 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM. This Realme smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i which comes at a price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant. The smartphone brand made this announcement soon after the handset brand told an esteemed publication that it is ramping up efforts to launch affordable 5G handsets.
The 5G variant of Realme 9i is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000. Realme said that it plans to launch a phone at around Rs. 10,000 soon. As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design. The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock.
The Realme 9i 5G would come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that usually features in selected affordable 5G handsets. The same chipset powers Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Agni 5G. According to Realme, this chipset is 20 per cent faster than the Dimensity 700 chipset, powering a host of affordable 5G phones launched last year.
There are speculations about the other details but more information is expected soon from Realme. It is believed that Realme 9i 5G will have similar features to its predecessor.
Realme's 9i features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display and a Qulacomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This smartphone has a 50 MP triple camera, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a fast charging 5000mAh battery backup. The smartphone comes with Blue and Black colour variants with 4GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.
In terms of connectivity capabilities, Realme 9i supports 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack of 3.5mm. The smartphone supports a 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The Realme smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and hovers a triple rear camera setup. Running on the Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, the device has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display.
