Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Comparison

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Comparison1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
- Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The phone’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and Realme 8s 5G costs ₹15,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.
The Chinese smartphone giant Realme has launched its Realme 9i 5G. This smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.
Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The phone’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Another variant is priced at ₹16,999 and is equipped with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.
Soulful Blue, Rocking Black and Metallica Gold are the three colour options of Realme 9i 5G. It will go on sale on August 24 via Flipkart and Realme.com.
|General specs
|Realme 9i 5G
|Realme 8s 5G
|RAM
|4GB and more
|8GB and more
|Storage
|64GB
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50+2+2 MP
|64+2+2 MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|16MP
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|187 gm
|191 gm
|Display
|6.6 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 90 Hz
|6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90 Hz
|Bluetooth
|v5.2, A2DP, LE
|v5.1, A2DP, LE
|Extra features
|5GB Virtual RAM, realme UI 3.0
|Technical specs & price
|Realme 9i 5G
|Realme 8s 5G
|OS
|Android v12
|Android v11
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
|Battery
|5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery
|5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery
|Fast charging
|18W
|33W
|Cost
|₹14,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|₹15,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
At the front, the Realme 9i 5G is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 18watt fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.4mm x 75.1mm x 8.1mm. Realme 9i 5G weighs 187 grams.
