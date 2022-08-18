Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Comparison

Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Comparison

Realme 9i 5G will be available via Flipkart from August 24.
1 min read . 07:46 PM ISTLivemint

  • Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of 14,999. The phone’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and Realme 8s 5G costs 15,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Chinese smartphone giant Realme has launched its Realme 9i 5G. This smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.

The Chinese smartphone giant Realme has launched its Realme 9i 5G. This smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.

Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of 14,999. The phone’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Another variant is priced at 16,999 and is equipped with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.

Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of 14,999. The phone’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Another variant is priced at 16,999 and is equipped with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.

Soulful Blue, Rocking Black and Metallica Gold are the three colour options of Realme 9i 5G. It will go on sale on August 24 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Soulful Blue, Rocking Black and Metallica Gold are the three colour options of Realme 9i 5G. It will go on sale on August 24 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Here is a comparison of Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 8s 5G.

 

Here is a comparison of Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 8s 5G.

 

General specsRealme 9i 5GRealme 8s 5G
RAM4GB and more8GB and more
Storage64GB128GB
Rear camera50+2+2 MP64+2+2 MP
Front camera8MP16MP
Dimensions164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight187 gm191 gm
Display6.6 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 90 Hz6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90 Hz
Bluetoothv5.2, A2DP, LEv5.1, A2DP, LE
Extra features5GB Virtual RAM, realme UI 3.0 
General specsRealme 9i 5GRealme 8s 5G
RAM4GB and more8GB and more
Storage64GB128GB
Rear camera50+2+2 MP64+2+2 MP
Front camera8MP16MP
Dimensions164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight187 gm191 gm
Display6.6 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 90 Hz6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90 Hz
Bluetoothv5.2, A2DP, LEv5.1, A2DP, LE
Extra features5GB Virtual RAM, realme UI 3.0 
Technical specs & priceRealme 9i 5GRealme 8s 5G
OSAndroid v12Android v11
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
Battery5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery
Fast charging18W33W
Cost 14,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 15,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Technical specs & priceRealme 9i 5GRealme 8s 5G
OSAndroid v12Android v11
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5GMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
Battery5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery
Fast charging18W33W
Cost 14,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 15,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

At the front, the Realme 9i 5G is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 18watt fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.4mm x 75.1mm x 8.1mm. Realme 9i 5G weighs 187 grams.

At the front, the Realme 9i 5G is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 18watt fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.4mm x 75.1mm x 8.1mm. Realme 9i 5G weighs 187 grams.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.