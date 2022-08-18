Realme has launched a new phone in the affordable price category. Dubbed Realme 9i 5G, the smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.

Realme 9i 5G: Price and availability

Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The phone’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Another variant is priced at ₹16,999 and is equipped with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.

Soulful Blue, Rocking Black and Metallica Gold are the three colour options of Realme 9i 5G. It will go on sale on August 24 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 9i 5G: Specifications

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone offers 90.4% screen-to-body ratio. MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G takes care of the phone’s day-to-day performance. The device has a 6nm CPU based on 2x Arm Cortex-A76 up to 2.4GHz and 6 x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz.

Realme 9i 5G runs on Realme UI based on Android 12 operating system. For camera duties, the handset has an AI triple camera at the back. The system comprises of a 50MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), 2MP black and white sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the front, the device is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Realme 9i 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 18watt fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.4mm x 75.1mm x 8.1mm. Realme 9i 5G weighs 187 grams.