Realme 9i 5G with triple rear camera and 5,000mAh battery: Details1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- Realme 9i 5G is the company's latest affordable phone that is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset.
Realme has launched a new phone in the affordable price category. Dubbed Realme 9i 5G, the smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display and features an ultra-slim design with 8.1mm thickness.