OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme 9i to be launched in India next week. Check price, specs
Listen to this article

Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18.

The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.

As per GSM Arena, the screen of the new gadget is a 6.6" LCD with FullHD plus resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 50MP main camera.

The Realme 9i was announced with two memory options - 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, and its not still confirmed whether the company will bring them both to India. 

Realme 9i price in India will start at 14,499. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout