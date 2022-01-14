Realme 9i to be launched in India next week. Check price, specs1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 07:43 AM IST
The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.
Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18.
As per GSM Arena, the screen of the new gadget is a 6.6" LCD with FullHD plus resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 50MP main camera.
The Realme 9i was announced with two memory options - 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, and its not still confirmed whether the company will bring them both to India.
Realme 9i price in India will start at ₹14,499.
