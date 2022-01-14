Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme 9i to be launched in India next week. Check price, specs

Realme 9i to be launched in India next week. Check price, specs

Photo: Twitter
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Livemint

The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18.

Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18.

The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.

The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per GSM Arena, the screen of the new gadget is a 6.6" LCD with FullHD plus resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 50MP main camera.

The Realme 9i was announced with two memory options - 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, and its not still confirmed whether the company will bring them both to India. 

Realme 9i price in India will start at 14,499. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!