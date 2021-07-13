{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme Book will be a new laptop from the stables of a Chinese company that has built its hold in the Indian smartphone market by pricing its devices aggressively. The new laptop was spotted in numerous images before but now the Realme Book has been leaked in high-resolution renders, giving us a better look at the device. Additionally, the starting price and launch of the upcoming laptop has also been revealed along with the specifications.

View Full Image The colout theme of the wallpaper also amplifies the similarity with Apple MacBooks Click on the image to enlarge

Realme Book is expected to come with a design that is quite similar to the Apple MacBook series. The renders were leaked by popular tipster @OnLeaks in association with @GizNext. In the renders, we can see that the aspect ratio of the laptop's screen is similar to that of MacBooks. The design and colour theme of the wallpaper also amplifies the similarity in the renders.

View Full Image The back panel of the laptop comes with the Realme branding Click on the image to enlarge

Expected Price and Availability

Expected Price and Availability

The Chinese company is expected to launch the new laptop in the month of August. In terms of pricing, the device will come with an aggressive cost to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi laptop range. According to the leakster, the laptop will be priced under ₹40,000 for the base variant.

Expected Features

The new Realme Book is expected to run on Windows operating system and will be launched in a 14-inch screen variant. The display is also expected to come with an anti-glare coating on the screen with a FullHD resolution.

The laptop will be powered by Intel's 11 Generation Core i5 and Core i3 processors. The laptops will be launched with different SSD and RAM variants. The Realme Book is expected to sport a slim profile and weigh lesser than 1.5 kg.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}