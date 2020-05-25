Chinese smartphone maker Realme today forayed into the smart television segment of India with the launch of company's first-ever affordable smart TVs at a starting price of ₹12,999. The Smart TV is powered with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and Dolby Audio-certified 24W quad stereo speakers.

Realme Smart TV price and availability in India:

The Realme Smart TV comes in two variants ₹32-inch for ₹12,999 and 43-inch model for ₹21,999. Both the models will go on sale on realme.com and Flipkart, starting 2 June, 2020 from 12 noon. The company also said that the wearable will soon be available on offline stores.

Realme Smart TV specifications:

Powered with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor the smart TV runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. The Smart TV comes with built-in streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

The 32-inch comes with 720p option while the 43-inch model comes with 1080p resolution. Both these models sport Dolby Audio-certified 24W quad speakers.

In addition to that, the Realme Smart TV includes a peak brightness of 400 nits, support for HDR up to the HDR10 standard, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage for apps.

Along with this, the Chinese smartphone company also launched its first-ever smartwatch, Buds Air Neo and also 10,000mAh Power Bank 2.

The Realme Watch comes in a square screen with a 1.4 inch LCD display and is priced at ₹3,999. The sale of the smartwatch will commence from 5 June via Flipkart and Realme website.

"India has always been a top priority market for realme. We aim to launch multiple Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) products in 2020 along with smartphones," said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

Coming to the Buds Air Neo, the wireless pair of earbuds offers battery life of up to 17 hours. Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at ₹2,999 and will be available from today on realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme also launched a 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 that is priced at ₹999 and comes in 18W two-way quick charge and dual output ports USB-A and USB-C.

"MediaTek and Realme work closely to push smartphone innovations into the marketplace and now, we are taking this collaboration to the next level with the launch of realme smart TVs powered by MediaTek," added Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, according to IANS report.

