Smartphone brand Realme has launched a new C-series phone. Dubbed Realme C55, the handset has officially debuted in Indonesia. Among other features, major highlight of the phone includes Apple’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule display.

There is a traditional punch-hole camera cutout at the center. It expands to show notifications like charging, data usage, low battery and other information. As mentioned above, the handset is launched in Indonesia. But it may launch in other countries including India.

Realme C55 price

Realme C55 is offered in two RAM models. These include 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. While the former is priced at Rp 2,499,000 (approx ₹13,300), the later model costs Rp 2,999,000 (approx ₹16,000).

The smartphone is offered in two colour options – Rainy Night and Sun Shower. It will go on sale on March 8 in Indonesia.

Realme C55 specifications

Realme C55 smartphone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the handset is MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The handset packs up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a microSD card to expand the internal storage. Realme C55 runs on Realme UI custom skin based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 33 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support as well. To perform camera duties, Realme C55 has an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

There is a 64MP primary camera on the back paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and LED flash. 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are the connectivity options available on Realme C55. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.