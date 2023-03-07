Realme brings C55 with iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule: Details2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- Realme C55 features a traditional punch-hole camera cutout at the center with Apple’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule.
Smartphone brand Realme has launched a new C-series phone. Dubbed Realme C55, the handset has officially debuted in Indonesia. Among other features, major highlight of the phone includes Apple’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule display.
