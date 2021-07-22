New Delhi: Realme has started a stable version roll out of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme C15 & Realme C12 following the Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap that was announced by the company.

The new Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11. The update will introduce more customization options for users. The Realme UI 2.0 stable version is rolled out and the update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days.

The stable version program will be available for users via OTA (over the air) update. Users can check for the update by going to settings and entering the system update option. Realme C15 and Realme C12 are now fetching the July Realme UI 2.0 stable version update.

With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces.

Realme claims that the UI 2.0 update assures that the user’s data and information are safe and secure with the help of Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield.

Realme claims that the new update offers a 45% improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32% increase in system speed and a 17% increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.

The company rolled out the Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme X7 Pro last week and for the Realme X2 Pro in the beginning of this month. The C-series smartphones fall in the entry segment and hint that UI 2.0 rollout is nearing completion.

