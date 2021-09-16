Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Realme C25Y launched with 50MP camera at 10,999. Availability, other details

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Realme C25Y comes with a triple camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP primary module, alongside a macro lens and B&W lens

Realme launched a new entry-level smartphone in the C Series, the Realme C25Y. The C25Y comes with a 50MP AI triple camera system. The realme C25Y comes with a 5000mAh battery and a Unisoc processor.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme C25Y will be available in two storage variants. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at 10,999 and 4GB+128GB is priced at 11,999. The pre-booking starts from 20 September, 12 PM onwards and the first sale is scheduled for 27 September, 12 PM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. 

The Realme C25Y will be available in two colours: Glacier Blue and Metal Grey.

Features

Camera

The Realme C25Y comes with a triple camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP primary module, alongside a Macro lens and B&W lens. 

The camera also supports AI beauty function, HDR mode, panoramic view mode, Portrait mode, Timelapse function, Expert mode, and offers several filters. The Realme gets 8MP selfie camera with AI beauty function.

Battery

Realme C25Y gets a 5000mAh with 18W fast charging. The phone also gets screen battery optimization.

Processor

Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T610 processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz, which comprises two Arm Cortex-A75 operating up to 1.8GHz, and six Arm Cortex-A55 running up to 1.8GHz. The graphics are handled by ARM Mali G52 GPU with a clock speed of 614.4MHz. 

Display

Realme C25Y gets a 6.5-inch mini-drop design display with a screen-to-body ratio as high as 88.7% 

 

