Realme C25Y launched with 50MP camera at 10,999. Availability, other details

The Realme C25Y will be available in two storage variants. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999 and 4GB+128GB is priced at ₹11,999. The pre-booking starts from 20 September, 12 PM onwards and the first sale is scheduled for 27 September, 12 PM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.