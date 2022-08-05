Realme C30 to go on sale today at 12pm: Price, offers and other details

Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced sale dates of Big Saving Days. The sale will start on August 6 at 12pm and will continue till August 10. As part of the five-day long sale, Flipkart will offer deals on smartphones from Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola and other brands. Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed on the e-tailer’s site at ₹41,999 (base price). While the iPhone 12 is available at ₹59,999. The phones are expected to become cheaper during the upcoming sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}