Realme C30 to go on sale today at 12pm: Price, offers and other details

Realme C30 is a budget category phone that comes powered by a Unisoc T612 processor and runs on Realme UI Go Edition. It will go on sale via Flipkart at 12pm today.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Realme C30 is set to go on sale today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart at 12pm. The handset is an entry-level phone which comes with a starting price of ₹6,749. As part of the sale, buyers can purchase Realme C30 at an offer price of ₹5,999. Offers include discounts for ICICI Bank customers and up to ₹750 off for Airtel customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Realme C30 is set to go on sale today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart at 12pm. The handset is an entry-level phone which comes with a starting price of ₹6,749. As part of the sale, buyers can purchase Realme C30 at an offer price of ₹5,999. Offers include discounts for ICICI Bank customers and up to ₹750 off for Airtel customers.
Realme C30: Price
Realme C30: Price
Realme C30 is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, priced at ₹6,749. Another model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It can be purchased at ₹7,549.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Realme C30 is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, priced at ₹6,749. Another model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It can be purchased at ₹7,549.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Realme C30: Specifications
Realme C30: Specifications
Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1600x720 pixel resolution. The phone has a refresh rate of 60Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.70% screen-to-body ratio. The device comes powered by Unisoc T612 octa-core processor.
Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1600x720 pixel resolution. The phone has a refresh rate of 60Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.70% screen-to-body ratio. The device comes powered by Unisoc T612 octa-core processor.
Realme C30 runs on Realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11 operating system. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Realme C30 runs on Realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11 operating system. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a 5MP front camera for selfies with 4X digital zoom. On the rear, the device is equipped with an 8MP main camera.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a 5MP front camera for selfies with 4X digital zoom. On the rear, the device is equipped with an 8MP main camera.
4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth version 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack are some of the connectivity features available on the phone.
Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced sale dates of Big Saving Days. The sale will start on August 6 at 12pm and will continue till August 10. As part of the five-day long sale, Flipkart will offer deals on smartphones from Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola and other brands. Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed on the e-tailer’s site at ₹41,999 (base price). While the iPhone 12 is available at ₹59,999. The phones are expected to become cheaper during the upcoming sale.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced sale dates of Big Saving Days. The sale will start on August 6 at 12pm and will continue till August 10. As part of the five-day long sale, Flipkart will offer deals on smartphones from Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola and other brands. Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed on the e-tailer’s site at ₹41,999 (base price). While the iPhone 12 is available at ₹59,999. The phones are expected to become cheaper during the upcoming sale.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Flipkart has also created a web page of the upcoming sale. Electronics like laptops, tablets, gaming monitors, headphones and speakers will be available with up to 80% discount. TVs and home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves will be up for purchase at up to 75% off.
Flipkart has also created a web page of the upcoming sale. Electronics like laptops, tablets, gaming monitors, headphones and speakers will be available with up to 80% discount. TVs and home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves will be up for purchase at up to 75% off.