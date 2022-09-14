Realme C30s is now official in India. The smartphone was launched by the company at 12pm today. It is an entry-level phone that comes powered by a Unisoc chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch full screen large display with up to 1TB expandable storage capacity.

Realme C30s: Price and availability

Realme C30s is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 2GB RAM with 32GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹7,499. Another model comes with 4GB RAM and is priced at ₹8,999. The 4GB RAM model has 64GB storage capacity.

The smartphone will go on sale in the country on September 23 at 12pm. It will be available on Flipkart along with Realme.com and offline retail stores across the country.

Realme C30s: Specifications

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display has HD+ resolution and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%. Realme C30s features a water drop notch on the front. It comes powered by Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 operating system.

For optics, the smartphone boasts of an 8MP single rear camera with 1080p video recording support at 30fps. The phone’s camera also comes with AI support and has modes like HDR, Portrait, Super Night mode, and others. For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 5MP AI camera at the front which can record 720p videos at 30fps.

Realme C30s packs up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using microSD card. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging adapter.

The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the device safely. 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi are the connectivity features available on Realme C30s.