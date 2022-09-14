Realme C30s debuts in India: Price, sale date and other details2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 03:26 PM IST
- Realme C30s is an entry-level phone that comes powered by a Unisoc chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery.
Listen to this article
Realme C30s is now official in India. The smartphone was launched by the company at 12pm today. It is an entry-level phone that comes powered by a Unisoc chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch full screen large display with up to 1TB expandable storage capacity.