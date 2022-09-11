Realme C30s launching in India on September 14: What we know so far

On the battery front, Realme C30s will house a 5,000mAh battery. The device is claimed to deliver all-day battery life without running out of power. For safety, the handset will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which will unlock the device is less than 1 second, as claimed by Realme. Needless to say, but Realme C30s will be available in the country via Flipkart along with Realme.com and offline retail stores across the country.