Realme C30s launching in India on September 14: What we know so far

Realme is set to expand its C-series smartphone range in India soon. The company has announced to unveil Realme C30s in the country. The handset will be launched on September 14 at 12pm. Teased with the tagline ‘Naye Zamane ka Entertainment’, Realme C30s will feature a 5,000mAh battery with an all-day battery life.
Online retailer Flipkart has created a webpage of the upcoming smartphone. It reveals some of the features of Realme C30s. As per Flipkart webpage, the handset will be equipped with a 6.5-inch display with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and 16.7mn colours. The display will offer crystal-clear viewing on the phone, Realme says.
Performance on Realme C30s will be powered by an octa-core processor. Realme has not revealed the processor’s name, but the chipset will have an AnTuTu Benchmark score of 1,06,409 to deliver ‘smooth and fast experience’.
On the battery front, Realme C30s will house a 5,000mAh battery. The device is claimed to deliver all-day battery life without running out of power. For safety, the handset will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which will unlock the device is less than 1 second, as claimed by Realme. Needless to say, but Realme C30s will be available in the country via Flipkart along with Realme.com and offline retail stores across the country.
Meanwhile, Realme is planning to launch Realme Narzo 50i in India soon. The handset was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by an unnamed octa-core Unisoc SoC. Realme Narzo 50i Prime supports expansion via microSD card up to 1TB though a dedicated slot. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display with waterdrop notch and 400 nits of brightness. This phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port. IT will be available for purchase in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options.
