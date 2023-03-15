Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone debuts in India: Check price, features, more

Realme has recently introduced the Realme C33 2023 edition in India, expanding its range of budget smartphones. This latest model is an enhanced version of the previously launched Realme C33, featuring an HD+ display and a Unisoc chipset. The budget-friendly smartphone operates on the Android 12 operating system and is supported by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme C33 2023 edition: Price

The smartphone is available in two versions, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at ₹9,999 and ₹10,499, respectively. It is offered in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold color options and can be purchased online from both Realme.com and Flipkart.in.

Realme C33 2023 Edition: Specifications

Featuring an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, the Realme C33 2023 Edition boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It operates on the Android 12 operating system, overlaid with Realme UI, the company's proprietary software layer.

The Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is available in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB, and users have the option to expand the storage by using a microSD card.

Featuring dual SIM support, the Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The primary sensor of the rear camera is a 50MP lens that offers several shooting modes, including Beauty, Expert, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Super Night, Timelapse, and more. Additionally, the rear camera setup includes a secondary AI sensor.

The Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone features a 5MP front-facing camera that can be used for taking selfies and making video calls. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Realme has announced the upcoming launch of the Realme C35 smartphone in India, which is set to be released on March 21 in the country.