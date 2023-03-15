Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone debuts in India: Check price, features, more

Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone debuts in India: Check price, features, more2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:27 PM IST
- The Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is available in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB, and users have the option to expand the storage by using a microSD card.
Realme has recently introduced the Realme C33 2023 edition in India, expanding its range of budget smartphones. This latest model is an enhanced version of the previously launched Realme C33, featuring an HD+ display and a Unisoc chipset. The budget-friendly smartphone operates on the Android 12 operating system and is supported by a 5000 mAh battery.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×