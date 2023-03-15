Realme C33 2023 edition smartphone debuts in India: Check price, features, more

Realme C33 2023 edition: Price

The smartphone is available in two versions, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at ₹9,999 and ₹10,499, respectively. It is offered in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold color options and can be purchased online from both Realme.com and Flipkart.in.