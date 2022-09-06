Realme C33 debuts in India with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery

Realme C33 is now official in India. The smartphone was launched today via an online event today. The all-new handset comes powered by Unisoc T612 processor and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor on the rear. Realme C33 comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme budget phone

