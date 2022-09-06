Realme C33 debuts in India with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery

Realme C33 comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. The all-new handset comes powered by Unisoc T612 processor and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor on the rear.
Realme C33 is now official in India. The smartphone was launched today via an online event today. The all-new handset comes powered by Unisoc T612 processor and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor on the rear. Realme C33 comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme budget phone
Realme C33 is offered in two models. The base variant packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹8,999. Another model has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and carries a price tag of ₹9,999. Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold are the colour variants of the phone.
The smartphone will go on sale on September 12, 2022 at 12pm. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com along with offline retail stores.
Realme C33 specifications
Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. The phone’s display offers a 120Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the smartphone is Unisoc T612 processor. It is paired with up to 4GB RAM. The phone packs up to 64GB internal storage and is expandable up to 1TB.
The handset runs on the company’s own Realme UI S Edition based on Android 12 operating system. Realme C33 features a 50MP main camera on the back. It comes with features like panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, super night mode and more.
For selfies, the smartphone boasts of a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.
Realme C33 weighs 187 grams and measures 8.3mm in thickness. 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port are the connectivity features available on the phone. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for safety.
