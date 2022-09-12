Realme C33 to go on its first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Details

Realme C33 is offered in three colour options- Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold. The all-new phone comes powered by Unisoc T612 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery.
Realme C33 will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart at 12pm along with Realme.com. The handset is offered in three colour options- Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold. The all-new phone comes powered by Unisoc T612 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery.
Realme C33 price and offers
Realme C33 has two variants. The base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It is priced at ₹8,999. Another variant is equipped with 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage which carries a price tag of ₹9,999. Flipkart is giving ₹1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. There is a 5% cashback on transactions made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
Realme C33 specifications
Realme C33 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The display has a 120Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 400 nits. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The phone offers up to 64GB internal storage and is expandable up to 1TB.
The smartphone runs on the company’s own Realme UI S Edition based on Android 12 operating system. For optics, Realme C33 features a 50MP main camera on the back paired with a 0.3MP secondary camera. The handset comes with features like panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, super night mode and more.
For selfies, the smartphone boasts of a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support. It is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 38 days.
Realme C33 offers 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port as connectivity features. The handset weighs 187 grams and measures 8.3mm in thickness. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for safety.
