Realme is set to expand its C-series smartphone range in India soon. The company has announced to bring Realme C33 phone to the country on September 6 at 12pm. Ahead of the launch, Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming phone on e-commerce site Flipkart. Here’s everything we know about the phone so far

According to the Flipkart webpage, Realme C33 will have a dual camera system on the back. It will offer a 50MP main rear sensor. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will offer ultra saving mode and will come with ‘improved power efficiency’. Realme C33 is claimed to have a standby of up to 37 days.

On the design front, the smartphone will feature a ‘boundless sea design’. The device will weigh 187 grams and will feature a 8.33 mm slim design. Realme C33 will come in three colour variants- black, blue and gold.

Readers must note that Realme C33 will join the existing Realme C31 and Realme C35. The upcoming phone is most likely to be priced the same as other C series phones. It may be an entry-level phone and could be priced under ₹10,000.

In other news, Redmi A1 will be launched in India on September 06 2022 at 12 pm. A dedicated landing page for the handset is live on the company’s official website. This page has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Redmi device which is confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery and power a MediaTek SoC. The Chinese company has claimed to offer a ‘clean Android experience’ with this smartphone. Redmi A1 is likely to compete with Realme C33.