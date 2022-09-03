Realme C33 to launch in India on September 6: Here’s everything we know1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- Realme C33 phone will debut in the country on September 6 at 12pm.
Listen to this article
Realme is set to expand its C-series smartphone range in India soon. The company has announced to bring Realme C33 phone to the country on September 6 at 12pm. Ahead of the launch, Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming phone on e-commerce site Flipkart. Here’s everything we know about the phone so far