Realme C33 to launch in India on September 6: Here’s everything we know

In other news, Redmi A1 will be launched in India on September 06 2022 at 12 pm. A dedicated landing page for the handset is live on the company’s official website. This page has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Redmi device which is confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery and power a MediaTek SoC. The Chinese company has claimed to offer a ‘clean Android experience’ with this smartphone. Redmi A1 is likely to compete with Realme C33.