Realme C51, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India. Check price, specs and features
Realme launches affordable Realme C51 smartphone in India with 6.74-inch HD display, dual rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery. Price starts at Rs. 8,999.
Realme has launched its new affordable Realme C51 smartphone in India. It features a 6.74-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Unisoc T612 SoC, dual rear cameras (50MP primary), 8MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and runs Android 13. Launch offers include a Rs. 500 discount with select bank cards, and it is available starting September 4 through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.