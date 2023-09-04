Realme has launched its new affordable Realme C51 smartphone in India. It features a 6.74-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Unisoc T612 SoC, dual rear cameras (50MP primary), 8MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and runs Android 13. Launch offers include a Rs. 500 discount with select bank cards, and it is available starting September 4 through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme C51: Price in India

The Realme C51 is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India, and it is available in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can choose from two color options: Carbon Black and Mint Green. The early bird sale starts today, September 4, at 6 pm and can be accessed through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

As part of the launch promotions, Realme is offering a Rs. 500 discount on the Realme C51 when purchased with HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank.

Realme C51: Specifications

Realme C51, the latest addition to the lineup, features a 6.74-inch HD (720 x 1,600) display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It delivers a peak brightness of 560 nits. Powering the device is an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Additionally, it supports RAM expansion technology, providing the option for up to 4GB of virtual RAM. Out of the box, the Realme C51 runs on Android 13.

The Realme C51 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a secondary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, the Realme C51 is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Notable features of the phone encompass a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM functionality, and a 3-card slot. In terms of dimensions, it boasts a slim profile at 7.99mm thickness and weighs in at 186g.