Realme C51 launched in India: Price, specification, launch offers and all you need to know1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Realme launches Realme C51 smartphone with 6.74-inch display, 50MP camera, and 5,000mAh battery. Available for ₹8,999.
Realme has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C51. The new Realme C51 is available in two colour variants - Mint Green and Carbon Black and runs on Android 13 on top of the Realme UI T edition.
