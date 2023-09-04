comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 12:38:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.69%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.5 0.82%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme C51 launched in India: Price, specification, launch offers and all you need to know
Back

Realme has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C51. The new Realme C51 is available in two colour variants - Mint Green and Carbon Black and runs on Android 13 on top of the Realme UI T edition.

Price, availability and launch offers: 

Realme C51 will be made available at a price of 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64 GB ROM variant on Flipkart at 6 pm today. The phone can also be purchased from Realme.com and authorized Realme stores from September 6. 

Realme is offering a discount of 500 as part of the launch offer on using ICICI and HDFC bank cards. 

Realme C51 specifications: 

Realme C51 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor coupled with the Mali-G57 GPU. The phone features a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display which offers a peak brightness of up to 560 nits. The C51 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage which is expandable upto 2 TB via a micro-SD card. 

In terms of cameras, the Realme C51 sports a 50-megapixel main camera which comes with a range of photography features like night mode, panoramic view, 50 MP mode and more. It also features a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The newest offering from Realme is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery which can charged from 0 to 50 in just 28 minutes using the company's 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 03:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App