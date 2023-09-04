Realme has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C51. The new Realme C51 is available in two colour variants - Mint Green and Carbon Black and runs on Android 13 on top of the Realme UI T edition.

Price, availability and launch offers:

Realme C51 will be made available at a price of ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64 GB ROM variant on Flipkart at 6 pm today. The phone can also be purchased from Realme.com and authorized Realme stores from September 6.

Realme is offering a discount of ₹500 as part of the launch offer on using ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

Realme C51 specifications:

Realme C51 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor coupled with the Mali-G57 GPU. The phone features a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display which offers a peak brightness of up to 560 nits. The C51 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage which is expandable upto 2 TB via a micro-SD card.

In terms of cameras, the Realme C51 sports a 50-megapixel main camera which comes with a range of photography features like night mode, panoramic view, 50 MP mode and more. It also features a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The newest offering from Realme is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery which can charged from 0 to 50 in just 28 minutes using the company's 33W SUPERVOOC charging.