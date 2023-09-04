Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme C51 launched in India: Price, specification, launch offers and all you need to know

Realme C51 launched in India: Price, specification, launch offers and all you need to know

1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:27 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Realme launches Realme C51 smartphone with 6.74-inch display, 50MP camera, and 5,000mAh battery. Available for 8,999.

Realme C53 is launched at a price of 8,999

Realme has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C51. The new Realme C51 is available in two colour variants - Mint Green and Carbon Black and runs on Android 13 on top of the Realme UI T edition.

Price, availability and launch offers:

Realme C51 will be made available at a price of 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64 GB ROM variant on Flipkart at 6 pm today. The phone can also be purchased from Realme.com and authorized Realme stores from September 6.

Realme is offering a discount of 500 as part of the launch offer on using ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

Realme C51 specifications:

Realme C51 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor coupled with the Mali-G57 GPU. The phone features a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display which offers a peak brightness of up to 560 nits. The C51 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage which is expandable upto 2 TB via a micro-SD card.

In terms of cameras, the Realme C51 sports a 50-megapixel main camera which comes with a range of photography features like night mode, panoramic view, 50 MP mode and more. It also features a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The newest offering from Realme is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery which can charged from 0 to 50 in just 28 minutes using the company's 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 03:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.