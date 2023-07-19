Realme C53 with 108MP camera launched in India, price starts at ₹9,999

Smartphone brand Realme has expanded its C series in India. The company has launched Realme C53. It is a budget category phone that comes with a starting price of ₹9,999. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and boats of an 108MP primary camera on the back.

Realme C53 price and availability

Realme C53 is offered in two models - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB. The former variant is priced at ₹9,999, while the latter costs ₹10,000.

The new Realme phone will be available in the country via Realme India website, Flipkart and offline retail stores. It will go on sale on July 26 at 12pm. Buyers can get ₹1,000 off on the device as an introductory offer.

Realme C53 features

Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and 560 nits peak brightness. The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset comes powered by an octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm, up to 1.82GHz CPU.

The new Realme phone has a triple camera on the back. It is equipped with an 108MP ultra clear camera with video recording support of up to 1080P/30fps, 720P/30fps and 480P/30fps.

For selfies and video calls, Realme C53 has an 8MP AI selfie camera. The front camera support 720P/30fps video recording. Video, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control are some of its camera features.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18 watt quick charge. Realme C53 features two nano card slots and a micro SD slot. 2.4/5GHz, 3.5mm headset jack, USB type-C and Bluetooth 5.0 are also offered. Champion Gold and Champion Black are two colour variants of the Realme C53.