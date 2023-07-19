Realme C53 with 108MP camera launched in India, price starts at ₹9,999

Realme C53 with 108MP camera launched in India, price starts at ₹9,9991 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Realme has launched the Realme C53 smartphone in India, starting at ₹9,999. It features a 6.74-inch display, 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be available for purchase starting July 26.
Smartphone brand Realme has expanded its C series in India. The company has launched Realme C53. It is a budget category phone that comes with a starting price of ₹9,999. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and boats of an 108MP primary camera on the back.
