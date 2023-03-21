Realme C55 with ‘Mini Capsule’ debuts in India. Check price, specs and more

The Realme C55 has been introduced in India as an affordable smartphone option. While it meets the basic requirements, it also boasts some unique software features packaged in a sleek design. One of the most noteworthy features is the Mini Capsule, which resembles the Dynamic Island interface found on iPhones. This feature displays notifications for battery, step count, and data usage, and can be activated by navigating to Settings > Realme Labs > Mini Capsule.

Realme C55: Price in India

Starting from 28th March at 12:00 PM, the Realme C55 will be up for sale in India, with prices beginning from ₹10,999. The phone is available in two finishes, namely Sun Shower and Rainy Night, and offers three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The top-end model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for Rs. 13,999.

Realme C55: Specifications

The handset's 6.72-inch LCD panel offers a full-HD+ resolution, with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Due to its LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is located on the side, integrated into the power button. The Realme C55 runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage. The phone also includes a dedicated microSD card slot that supports external storage of up to 1TB.

Boasting a slim design measuring only 7.89mm at its thinnest point, the Realme C55 weighs 189.5g. The phone's matte-finished polycarbonate frame and partially matte-finished rear panel, featuring a dual tone finish, add to its stylish appearance.

Equipped with dual rear cameras, the Realme C55 features a 64-megapixel primary camera (borrowed from the Realme GT Master Edition, as claimed by the company) and a 2-megapixel camera used for depth sensing, which is not user-accessible. Selfie lovers can take advantage of the 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone operates on Realme UI 4.0, which is built on top of Android 13.

For connectivity, the Realme C55 provides the standard options of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. However, similar to the Indonesian model, the Indian version of the Realme C55 also does not support 5G connectivity, but does feature two nano SIM slots for 4G/LTE networks. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger included in the package.