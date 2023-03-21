Realme C55 with ‘Mini Capsule’ debuts in India. Check price, specs and more

Realme C55: Price in India

Starting from 28th March at 12:00 PM, the Realme C55 will be up for sale in India, with prices beginning from ₹10,999. The phone is available in two finishes, namely Sun Shower and Rainy Night, and offers three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The top-end model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for Rs. 13,999.