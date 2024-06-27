Realme C61 price and key specifications unveiled ahead of June 28 India launch: Everything we know so far
Realme C61 launching in India on June 28 with confirmed prices starting at ₹7,699. Specifications include HD+ LCD display, Unisoc T612 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, 32MP primary sensor, IP54 rating. Available in Safari Green & Marble Black colors.
Realme is all set to launch its budget-focused 'C' series smartphone, the C61, in India on June 28. However, just days before the official launch of its smartphone, Realme has officially revealed much of the device's key specifications and price.