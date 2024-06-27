Realme C61 launching in India on June 28 with confirmed prices starting at ₹ 7,699. Specifications include HD+ LCD display, Unisoc T612 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, 32MP primary sensor, IP54 rating. Available in Safari Green & Marble Black colors.

Realme is all set to launch its budget-focused 'C' series smartphone, the C61, in India on June 28. However, just days before the official launch of its smartphone, Realme has officially revealed much of the device's key specifications and price.

Realme C61 price in India: The Realme C61 is confirmed to be priced at ₹7,699 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, ₹8,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹8,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, during the initial sale, the 6GB RAM variant will be available at a price of ₹8,099.

The initial offer will be available from June 28 to July and the C61 can be purchased from Realme's own website, Flipkart and brand authorised retail stores.

Realme C61 specifications: The Realme C61 is confirmed to feature an HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. It will be powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The C61 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will also feature a 32MP primary sensor. It also gets an IP54 rating for water and splash resistance, meaning the C61 should be able to withstand light rain or a few splashes from any direction, but not a full immersion in water.

It also has ArmorShell Protection and TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification. The smartphone will be available in two colours: Safari Green & Marble Black. On the design front, Realme's teaser images show that both the power button and volume rockers will be placed on the right side of the device, while the other side will remain empty.

It seems that Realme has opted for a kind of glossy plastic finish for the smartphone, which becomes even more prominent around the rectangular camera module, which contains two camera sensors and a flash.

