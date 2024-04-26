Realme C65 5G, a budget friendly phone, launched in India, starting at ₹10,499: Details
Realme's new budget 5G smartphone, the C65, starts at ₹10,499 in India. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The phone offers a dual-camera setup and ships with Android 14 OS.
Realme has introduced its new budget smartphone, the Realme C65, in India with a starting price of ₹10,499. This affordable device comes with support for 5G, a 120Hz display, a large battery, and a competent chipset. Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers to get the device at a slightly discounted price.