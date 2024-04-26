Realme's new budget 5G smartphone, the C65, starts at ₹ 10,499 in India. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The phone offers a dual-camera setup and ships with Android 14 OS.

Realme has introduced its new budget smartphone, the Realme C65, in India with a starting price of ₹10,499. This affordable device comes with support for 5G, a 120Hz display, a large battery, and a competent chipset. Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers to get the device at a slightly discounted price.

Price in India The base model of the Realme C65 5G, which offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at ₹10,499. Two other configurations are also available: the 4GB + 128GB variant at ₹11,499, and the 6GB + 128GB version at ₹12,499. The phone will be available in Feather Green and Glowing Black color options.

The first sale of the Realme C65 is scheduled from 4 PM to 12 AM on April 26 through Realme's official website, Flipkart, and mainline stores. Buyers using HDFC, Axis, or SBI cards can avail up to ₹1,000 discount.

Specifications The Realme C65 features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with an 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 625 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, the Realme C65 has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor featuring an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies. The phone runs on Android 14 OS and comes with a promise of two years of OS updates and three years of Android security patches.

The Realme C65 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. A charger is included in the retail box. Additionally, the phone carries an IP54 rating, offering some protection against dust and water.

