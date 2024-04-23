Realme C65 5G with Media D6300 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs and more
Realme will launch the C65 5G in India on April 26 at 12pm with a starting price of ₹9,999. It will be powered by MediaTek D6300 SoC and feature a 120Hz display with IP54 dust and water resistance.
Realme has confirmed that its latest ‘C’ series device, the Realme C65 5G will be launched in India on April 26 at 12pm. Even prior to the launch, Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will start in India from a price of ₹9,999 while being powered by the ‘world’s first' MediaTek D6300 SoC.