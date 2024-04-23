Realme will launch the C65 5G in India on April 26 at 12pm with a starting price of ₹ 9,999. It will be powered by MediaTek D6300 SoC and feature a 120Hz display with IP54 dust and water resistance.

Realme has confirmed that its latest ‘C’ series device, the Realme C65 5G will be launched in India on April 26 at 12pm. Even prior to the launch, Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will start in India from a price of ₹9,999 while being powered by the ‘world’s first' MediaTek D6300 SoC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme C65 5G specifications (expected): The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that C65 5G will feature a 120Hz display and come with support for IP54 dust and water resistance, meaning while you won't be able to totally submerge the phone under water, it should be able to handle a few splashes or light rainfall.

According to a leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme C65 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel, 625 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 720x1604 pixels. The upcoming budget smartphone is likely to feature a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary flicker sensor. Moreover, there is likely to be an 8MP selfie shooter to the front of device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme C65 5G could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and run on the latest Android 14 operating system. The smartphone is expected to come with all the necessary connectivity options including Dual SIM card support, a MicroSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C port and a 3.55 mm headphone jack.

