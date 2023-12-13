Realme C67 5G to launch in India on December 14. Expected specs, pricing and more
Realme C67 5G will make its official debut in India at a launch event on December 14. The smarphone is expected to further increase the competition in the budget mobile category.
Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch its Realme C67 5G smartphone at an event on Thursday. Realme has officially announced that the Realme C67 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging via a wired charger. The company also says that the Realme C67 5G will come in a Sunny Oasis design.