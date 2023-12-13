Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch its Realme C67 5G smartphone at an event on Thursday. Realme has officially announced that the Realme C67 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging via a wired charger. The company also says that the Realme C67 5G will come in a Sunny Oasis design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teaser photo shared by Realme also shows that the smartphone will have a spherical camera module on the back and will be available in a green colour variant.

Expected Specifications: The Realme C67 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with an Adreno 610 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme C67 5G is expected to be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks.

The Realme C67 5G could also feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 680 nits and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The new Realme smartphone could house an 8MP front-facing camera for all your selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, WIFI 5 and support for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C67 5G is likely to run on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The budget smartphone is also expected to come in two storage variants; 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. While the exact price of the Realme C67 5G will only be confirmed after the launch event, many media reports claim that the smartphone will be priced below ₹15,000.

When and where to watch the Realme C67 5G launch event? The Realme C67 5G will launch at 12:00 noon on Thursday and the event can be live streamed via Realme's official YouTube channel. A livestream link of the event is also attached below which showcases the exact time left before the livestream starts.

