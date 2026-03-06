Realme C83 5G with 7,000mAh battery and Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in india, price starts at ₹13,499

Realme has launched its latest budget phone, the C83 5G, in India with a massive 7000mAh battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The phone comes in the sub- ₹15,000 price point where it will take on the likes of iQOO Z10x, Poco M7 Pro , and Motorola G35.

Here's everything you need to know about the Realme C83 5G:

Realme C83 5G price: Realme C83 5G is priced at ₹13,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model, ₹14,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB variant, and ₹17,499 for the top-end 6GB RAM/128GB variant. As part of the launch offers, Realme is providing 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

The smartphone goes on sale starting 7th March at 12 PM and will be available to buy via Flipkart, realme.com, and across mainline retail stores. It comes in two colour variants: Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green

Realme C83 5G specifications: Realme C83 5G features a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother scrolling and responsive gameplay. On the durability front, the C83 5G boasts an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand water splashes or light rainfall but not full submersion under water.The phone also comes with Military-Grade Shock Resistance to protect against accidental drops.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a 5334mm² vapor chamber cooling chamber to maintain stable performance during heavy usage,

Feature Realme C83 5G Display 6.7-inch LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) RAM & Storage 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X + 64GB / 128GB (Up to 2TB OTG) Rear Camera 13MP AI primary Front Camera 5MP Battery & Charging 7000mAh, 15W charging, 5W reverse charging Software Android 16 (realme UI 7.0) Durability IP64, Military-Grade Shock Resistance Weight ~212g

The C83 5G runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with the company promising 4 years of ‘optimized smooth performance’. The device is packed with a massive 7000mAh Titan battery and comes with 15W charging support, alongside 5W wired reverse charging to power other devices.

As for optics, the phone comes with a 13MP AI rear camera. On the front, housed within a waterdrop notch, which houses the 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.