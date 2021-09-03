Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Realme confirms launch date of its first-ever tablet in India. Details here

Realme claims, the Pad is a high-performance device
1 min read . 02:00 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The company first officially acknowledged the existence of the Realme Pad during the launch event of its first laptop, Realme Book

Realme has officially set a date to launch its first tablet ever. The new Realme Pad will be launched on 9 September along with the launch of two of the company's new smartphones, Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i. The company has sent out media invites for the same.

The event will be streamed live on Realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook at 12:30 PM.

The Realme Pad has been part of the rumour mill for some time now. The company first officially acknowledged the existence of the Realme Pad during the launch event of its first laptop, Realme Book. 

Realme claims, the Pad is a high-performance device. The company also emphasizes the slim profile of the tablet. The company has confirmed that the tablet will come with a 6.9mm thickness which is even lower than that of the Apple iPad which is 7.5mm thick. 

Realme will use chamfered edges for the new tablet. The camera module will also protrude slightly to house the lens. The Realme Pad is expected to get an 8MP primary lens on the rear and another 8MP lens for the front-facing snapper. 

The display is expected to be 10.4-inch in size and Realme might use an AMOLED panel for the same with a FullHD resolution. Prior leaks on the Geekbench have revealed that the tablet will be powered by MediTek Helio G80 chipset and will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

Realme claims the tablet will also feature a large capacity battery with quick charge compatibility. 

