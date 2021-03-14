Realme will be launching a new smartphone on 24 March. The company has put out a new video with Madhav Sheth announcing the formal launch date. The company will be launching the Realme 8 series which was also teased in the video.

The video shows Madhav Sheth - VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The company chief formed the number 8 with the car and then announced that they will be going live on 24 March.

Realme is expected to launch two smartphones on the above-mentioned date. The number 8 also hints at the 108MP camera that will be featured in one of the two phones launching during the event. The Chinese brand is expected to launch a normal variant with a 64MP lens camera and a Pro variant with the 108MP lens.

The non-pro variant of the Realme 8 is expected to be powered by a Helio G95 chipset. The phone is expected 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and will hold a 5,000 mAh battery, and 30W charging.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via