Realme confirms launch date of new flagship phone with 108MP camera

Realme confirms launch date of new flagship phone with 108MP camera1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
- Realme is expected to launch two new smartphones on 24 March
- The pro version of the new Realme 8 series will come with a 108MP lens
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Realme will be launching a new smartphone on 24 March. The company has put out a new video with Madhav Sheth announcing the formal launch date. The company will be launching the Realme 8 series which was also teased in the video.
Realme will be launching a new smartphone on 24 March. The company has put out a new video with Madhav Sheth announcing the formal launch date. The company will be launching the Realme 8 series which was also teased in the video.
The video shows Madhav Sheth - VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The company chief formed the number 8 with the car and then announced that they will be going live on 24 March.
The video shows Madhav Sheth - VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The company chief formed the number 8 with the car and then announced that they will be going live on 24 March.
Realme is expected to launch two smartphones on the above-mentioned date. The number 8 also hints at the 108MP camera that will be featured in one of the two phones launching during the event. The Chinese brand is expected to launch a normal variant with a 64MP lens camera and a Pro variant with the 108MP lens.
The non-pro variant of the Realme 8 is expected to be powered by a Helio G95 chipset. The phone is expected 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and will hold a 5,000 mAh battery, and 30W charging.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.