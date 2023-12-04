Ahead of the December 5 launch date of Realme GT 5 Pro in China, the company has officially confirmed many key specifications about the premium smartphone.

Also Read: Best affordable smartphones under ₹10,000 this December 2023: Redmi A2, realme narzo N53 and more

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that Realme GT 5 Pro will come with up to 1 TB of storage along with support for USB 3.2, leading to transfer speeds of up to 10 GB/s, reported Gizmochina. Moreover, while building up the hype for its phone in the GT lineup via posts on the Chinese website Weibo, Realme noted that the GT 5 Pro will be the first phone from the company to run on Android 14 and come with Realme UI 5.0 and will receive three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades.

Moreover, Realme has also touted that the Realme GT 5 Pro will get a big AI-powered upgrade with the addition of an AI assistant that is based on an unnamed AI model trained on 7 billion parameters.

Realme GT 5 Pro expected features and pricing:

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5 K resolution with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of 144 Hz, reported 91Mobiles.

Reportedly, the smartphone could be powered by the newly unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno GPU. Moreover, the GT 5 Pro could come with upto 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of cameras, the new GT 5 Pro could come with a triple camera setup to the back featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 32 MP could feature on the front of the device for selfies and video calls.

According to an online listing for Realme GT 5 Pro quoted by 91Mobiles, the smartphone was priced at RMB 3,499 which converts to roughly ₹40,900.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.