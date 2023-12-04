Realme GT 5 Pro key specifications confirmed ahead of December 7 launch: Check expected price, specs, and more
Realme GT 5 Pro confirmed to come with up to 1 TB storage and USB 3.2 support, run on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, and receive three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades.
Ahead of the December 5 launch date of Realme GT 5 Pro in China, the company has officially confirmed many key specifications about the premium smartphone.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message