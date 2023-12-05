Realme GT 5 Pro to give tough competition to OnePlus 12? A look at what we know so far
Realme GT 5 Pro will make its debut in China on December 7, just 2 days after the launch of OnePlus' premium OnePlus 12 series.
OnePlus' flagship OnePlus 12 series is set to launch in China today, aiming to give premium smartphones from all the major brands a run for their money. But even as the OnePlus 12 prepares for its global launch, reportedly next month, Realme seems to be looking to steal OnePlus' thunder with the Realme GT 5 Pro.