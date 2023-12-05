comScore
Realme GT 5 Pro to give tough competition to OnePlus 12? A look at what we know so far

 Livemint

Realme GT 5 Pro will make its debut in China on December 7, just 2 days after the launch of OnePlus' premium OnePlus 12 series.

Realme GT 5 Pro will debut in China on Dec 7.
Realme GT 5 Pro will debut in China on Dec 7. (Realme)

OnePlus' flagship OnePlus 12 series is set to launch in China today, aiming to give premium smartphones from all the major brands a run for their money. But even as the OnePlus 12 prepares for its global launch, reportedly next month, Realme seems to be looking to steal OnePlus' thunder with the Realme GT 5 Pro.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the Realme GT 5 Pro, which is set to launch on December 7, will feature the same 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-808 primary sensor that will be found on the OnePlus 12 and was previously seen on the OnePlus Open.

Realme has confirmed some key specifications for the GT 5 Pro, including that the smartphone will come with up to 1TB of storage, support for USB 3.2 and run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The smartphone will receive 3 years of software upgrades and 4 years of security upgrades.

Realme GT 5 Pro expected specifications: 

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5 K resolution with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of 144 Hz, reported 91Mobiles.

Reportedly, the smartphone could be powered by the newly unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno GPU. Moreover, the GT 5 Pro could come with upto 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of cameras, the new GT 5 Pro could come with a triple camera setup to the back featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 32 MP could feature on the front of the device for selfies and video calls.

According to an online listing for Realme GT 5 Pro quoted by 91Mobiles, the smartphone was priced at RMB 3,499 which converts to roughly 40,900.

Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 01:33 PM IST
