Realme GT 5 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched. Check full specs, pricing and more
Realme has launched its latest GT series phone, the Realme GT 5 Pro, with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in China. The smartphone is one of the few phones in the world to feature Qualcomm's latest processor, some other Chinese smartphones in the list include the Xiaomi 14 series and OnePlus 12 series.