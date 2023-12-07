Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme GT 5 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched. Check full specs, pricing and more

Realme GT 5 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched. Check full specs, pricing and more

Livemint

  • Realme GT 5 Pro with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset has been unveiled in China. The smartphone is expected to give tough competiton to the recently unveiled OnePlus 12 series.

Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a triple camera setup to the back.

Realme has launched its latest GT series phone, the Realme GT 5 Pro, with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in China. The smartphone is one of the few phones in the world to feature Qualcomm's latest processor, some other Chinese smartphones in the list include the Xiaomi 14 series and OnePlus 12 series.

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications:

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Realme GT 5 Pro also features an Adreno 750 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 2160Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Realme GT 5 Pro also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has a punch-hole-style notch that houses the 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of optics, similar to the OnePlus 12, the Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a 50MP primary camera with the Sony LYT-808 sensor that comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also comes with a 50MP secondary camera that supports both OIS and EIS and offers up to 3x optical zoom. Completing the rear cameras is an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots.

The Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery that can be quickly recharged via a 100W wired charger and a 50W wireless charger. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and is IP64-rated.

Realme GT 5 Pricing and colour options:

The Realme GT 5 Pro is priced at 3,399 Yuan (around 39,900) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, 3,999 Yuan (around 46,900) for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant and 4,299 Yuan (around 50,400) for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

The Realme GT 5 Pro has been launched in China in three colour options - Red Rock, Starry Night and Bright Moon.

