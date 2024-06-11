Realme GT 6 confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, feature 5,500mAh battery: All we know so far
Realme GT 6 set to launch in India and other countries on June 20 with confirmed specifications including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, dual VC cooling system, 5,500mAh battery, and 120W SUPERVOOC charge.
Realme's flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 6, is set to make its debut in India and a number of other countries on June 20. Ahead of the device's official launch, Realme has now confirmed a number of key specifications, including the chipset, battery life and cooling system.