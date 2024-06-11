Realme GT 6 set to launch in India and other countries on June 20 with confirmed specifications including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, dual VC cooling system, 5,500mAh battery, and 120W SUPERVOOC charge.

Realme's flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 6, is set to make its debut in India and a number of other countries on June 20. Ahead of the device's official launch, Realme has now confirmed a number of key specifications, including the chipset, battery life and cooling system.

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and will feature a dual VC cooling system to prevent the phone from overheating during intense gaming sessions.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery and will also feature an advanced power chip. While a similar battery chip was recently seen in the Infinix Note 40 Pro, what such a chip will do in the Realme GT 6 is anyone's guess at this point.

Meanwhile, the phone will also come with a 120W SUPERVOOC charger, which will take the GT 6 from 0-100 in 28 minutes and from 0 to 50% in just 10 minutes. Realme says the battery will last up to 46 hours of talk time and 8 hours of PUBG gaming.

Realme GT 6 specifications: Notably, the Realme GT 6 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT 6 Neo. If true, the Realme GT 6 could feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the phone may come with a dual camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle lens. There may also be a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT 6 price (expected): While Realme hasn't officially revealed the price of the GT 6, a look at the price specs of the Realme GT Neo 6 could give us an idea about the price of the upcoming smartphone in India.

Realme GT 6 Neo was priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately ₹24,200) for the 12 GB RAM/256GB storage variant and CNY 2,399 (approximately ₹27,500) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant.



