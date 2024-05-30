Realme GT 6 confirmed to launch: Advanced AI and high-performance specs expected
Prominent tipster reveals Realme's plan to launch the GT 6 in various countries, including India. Speculation indicates it could be a premium GT lineup addition. Rumors suggest similarities with the GT Neo 6 and potential upgrades.
Realme has officially confirmed the upcoming release of its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 6, promising a significant leap in AI capabilities and hardware enhancements. This new addition to the GT series is expected to outperform the recently launched Realme GT 6T in both features and performance.