Realme GT 6 confirmed to launch: Advanced AI and high-performance specs expected

Realme has officially confirmed the upcoming release of its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 6, promising a significant leap in AI capabilities and hardware enhancements. This new addition to the GT series is expected to outperform the recently launched Realme GT 6T in both features and performance.

Prominent tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that Realme has announced the list of countries where the GT 6 will be available, including India. According to Yadav, the GT 6 will hold a premium position within the GT lineup. While official details from Realme are still limited, speculation suggests that the GT 6 may be a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6. Yadav's post on social media platform X indicates that the Realme GT 6 is set for a June release.

The Realme GT 6 is expected to debut in numerous global markets, including India, the Philippines, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, and more.

Rumors indicate that the Realme GT 6 will be equipped with several advanced AI features, such as AI Smart Loop, AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Search, showcasing its cutting-edge technological advancements. Another leak suggests that the Realme GT 6 will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and an Adreno 735 GPU. The specifications are reported to be largely similar to those of the Realme GT 6T, with potential upgrades to the camera sensor.

Considering the possibility that the GT 6 might be a rebranded GT Neo 6, the specifications of the GT Neo 6 can offer some insights. The GT Neo 6 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 8T LTPO display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, HDR support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno GPU, the device provides up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The GT Neo 6 includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera. It also features a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Consequently, it is anticipated that the Realme GT 6 might receive a battery enhancement compared to the GT Neo 6.

