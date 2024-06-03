Realme GT 6 confirmed to launch in India on June 20: Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Realme GT 6 set to debut globally on June 20 in multiple countries. Marketed as 'AI Flagship Killer', it may feature AI-related capabilities. Expected to be a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 6 launched in China.
Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship device, the Realme GT 6, will make its global debut on 20 June. Apart from India, the Realme GT 6 has been confirmed to launch in Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey and Saudi Arabia on 20 June.