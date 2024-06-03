Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme GT 6 confirmed to launch in India on June 20: Expected price, specs and all you need to know

Livemint

Realme GT 6 set to debut globally on June 20 in multiple countries. Marketed as 'AI Flagship Killer', it may feature AI-related capabilities. Expected to be a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 6 launched in China.

Realme GT 6 will be launched in India on June 20 at 1:30pm

Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship device, the Realme GT 6, will make its global debut on 20 June. Apart from India, the Realme GT 6 has been confirmed to launch in Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey and Saudi Arabia on 20 June.

Realme is marketing the GT 6 as an 'AI flagship killer', suggesting that the phone may be loaded with a number of artificial intelligence-related features. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was launched in China last month.

Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro review: A gaming phone that doesn't break the bank

Realme GT 6 Price:

While Realme hasn't officially revealed the price or any other details of the Realme GT 6 smartphone, a look at the price specs of the Realme GT Neo 6 could give us an idea about the price of the upcoming smartphone in India.

Realme GT 6 Neo was priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately 24,200) for the 12 GB RAM/256GB storage variant and CNY 2,399 (approximately 27,500) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Realme GT 6 specifications:

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 6 may features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 735 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. The GT 6 may run on the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 6 should come with a dual camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle lens. There may also be a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The GT 6 Neo is likely to be equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

