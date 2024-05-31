Realme GT 6 India launch date teased: Expected specs, price and all you need to know
Realme confirms upcoming launch of flagship device Realme GT 6 in India and other countries. Senior executive hints at mid-June release date. Tipster suggests multiple country launches. Expected price based on Realme GT 6 Neo specs.
Realme recently confirmed that its latest flagship device, the Realme GT 6, will soon be launched in India along with a number of other countries. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was launched in China earlier this month.