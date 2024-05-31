Realme confirms upcoming launch of flagship device Realme GT 6 in India and other countries. Senior executive hints at mid-June release date. Tipster suggests multiple country launches. Expected price based on Realme GT 6 Neo specs.

Realme recently confirmed that its latest flagship device, the Realme GT 6, will soon be launched in India along with a number of other countries. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was launched in China earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, a senior executive from the company has also teased the latest GT series phone, which could be launched in mid-June. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Realme vice president Chase Xu can be seen holding a newspaper titled 'Realme Tech News'. The newspaper also features a picture of the Realme GT 6 smartphone along with the date of June 20, suggesting that this could be the possible launch date for the next GT series.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav had also recently suggested that the Realme GT 6 could be launched in India, Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey and Saudi Arabia next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme GT 6 Price: While Realme hasn't officially revealed the price or any other details of the Realme GT 6 smartphone, a look at the price specs of the Realme GT Neo 6 could give us an idea about the price of the upcoming smartphone in India.

Realme GT 6 Neo was priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately ₹24,200) for the 12 GB RAM/256GB storage variant and CNY 2,399 (approximately ₹27,500) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Realme GT 6 specifications: In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo 6 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 735 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. The GT 6 Neo runs on the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT Neo 6 comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfie and video calling needs. The GT 6 Neo is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

