Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme GT 6 specs leaked ahead of June 20 India launch: All you need to know

Realme GT 6 specs leaked ahead of June 20 India launch: All you need to know

Livemint

Realme GT 6 to launch in India and other countries on June 20 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 6,000 nits display, 5,500mAh battery, and Sony LYT-808 OIS camera.

Realme GT 6 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Realme has already confirmed that its flagship killer device, the Realme GT 6, will be launched in India and a number of other countries on 20 June. However, ahead of the device's official launch, a new leak has revealed some of the device's key features.

Realme GT 6 specifications:

According to tipster Paras Guglani, citing the Realme GT 6 global box, the upcoming Realme device could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. If this sounds familiar, it's because the same chipset recently made its debut in India with the Poco F6.

Like the Realme GT 6T, the GT 6 is also likely to feature a display with peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The Realme flagship could be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The box also reveals that the GT 6 could come with a Sony LYT-808 OIS camera.

Notably, the Realme GT 6 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT 6 Neo. If true, the Realme GT 6 could feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the phone may come with a dual camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle lens. There may also be a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT 6 price (expected):

While Realme hasn't officially revealed the price or any other details of the Realme GT 6 smartphone, a look at the price specs of the Realme GT Neo 6 could give us an idea about the price of the upcoming smartphone in India.

Realme GT 6 Neo was priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately 24,200) for the 12 GB RAM/256GB storage variant and CNY 2,399 (approximately 27,500) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette).

